The F1 Australian GP 2025 will take place at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Australia on Sunday, March 16. The much-awaited opening F1 2025 season race will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly for the fans, there is no official TV broadcaster available for the F1 Australian GP 2025 in India for a live telecast viewing option. FanCode has the official digital rights in India for Formula 1 till the end of the 2025 season. Viewers can find online streaming viewing options for Australian GP 2025 on the FanCode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a pass to watch F1 action in India, which is worth INR 99, INR 899, and INR 999. Max Verstappen Wary, Lando Norris Cautious As F1 2025 Season Set To Kick Off at Australian Grand Prix.

Australian GP 2025 Free Live Streaming

Lights Out And Away We Go. 🇦🇺🏎️ The 2025 #F1 season roars to life at Albert Park this weekend. Who takes the first win of the year? 💥 📺 Watch #F1OnFanCode LIVE! pic.twitter.com/i1zfJQR1le — FanCode (@FanCode) March 12, 2025

