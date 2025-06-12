In the 12th match of the ongoing Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025, Raipur Rhinos will lock horns against Bastar Bisons on Thursday, June 12. The Raipur Rhinos vs Bastar Bisons match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 in India. The viewers in India can watch the Raipur Rhinos vs Bastar Bisons live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 live streaming on the Cricket CSCS TV YouTube channel. Live streaming might also be present on the SonyLiv app and website. On Which TV Channel Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch CCPL Season 2 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

