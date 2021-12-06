Following 372-run victory over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the second Test, Virat Kohli completed his 50th Test win as a player. And with it, he becomes the first player with 50 wins across formats.

Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/51zC4hceku — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2021

