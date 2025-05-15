The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a heartwarming video on social media where legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was seen inaugurating a special board room named in his honour and his iconic milestone at the BCCI's headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday. In the video, Gavaskar was accompanied by BCCI president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and secretary Devajit Saikia. The Board room was named "10000 Gavaskar". Gavaskar is one of the greatest batters of all time. The legendary cricketer was the first batter to breach the 10000-run mark in Test cricket. Sunil Gavaskar Wants Jasprit Bumrah To Be Made India Test Team Captain, Rubbishes Concern Over Workload.

Sunil Gavaskar Inaugurates A Special Board Room at BCCI's HQ in Mumbai

India great Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗚𝗮𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗮𝗿 - a Board Room named in his honour and his iconic milestone at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai 👏 pic.twitter.com/6GiKPtiKQO — BCCI (@BCCI) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)