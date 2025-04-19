14-year-old youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed everyone in his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut match. The Bihar-born cricketer became the youngest player to make his debut in the tournament's history. The left-handed batter made his debut for the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR), in an IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Vaibhav slammed six on his first delivery he faced against Shardul Thakur. Vaibhav played a good knock of 34 off 20 balls, including five boundaries. Suryavanshi stitched an impressive opening partnership (85) with Yashasvi Jaiswal while chasing 181 runs. A video has gone viral where the youngest debutant was seen getting emotional after getting dismissed. Below is the viral video. Watch 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smash Shardul Thakur for First Ball Six As He Made His Debut in RR vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Emotional

Vaibhav suryavanshi is crying when he is going back to dugout after getting out 😭 . Very emotional moment for him 🌟.#LSGvRR #RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/WLYFhst8o0 — Ashish (@Ashish_2__) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)