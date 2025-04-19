Rising sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest debutant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. At 14y and 23d, Vaibhav made his debut for the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR), in an IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In his debut match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced himself on the big stage by hammering a huge six on his first delivery he faced against speedster Shardul Thakur. His six left everyone in awe, and even LSG captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged it. Below is the viral video of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's huge six. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Make IPL Debut, Achieves Feat During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Starts IPL Debut Innings With A Six on His First Ball

