Dewald Brevis is making waves in his very first season at IPL and once again showed glimpses of his quality. He smashed Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes in an over along with a boundary.

4,6,6,6,6 - Dewald Brevis smashes Rahul Chahar. We're still trying to wrap our heads around this over. ICYMI, watch it here 👇👇https://t.co/6gs60F3fWV #TATAIPL #MIvPBKS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)