During the County Championship 2025, England national cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes took an incredible one-handed catch for his side Surrey County Cricket Club, to dismiss Jonathan Tattersall of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Surrey bowler Tom Lawes bowled a shortish delivery in the last ball of the 33rd over, which Jonathan Tattersall of Yorkshire tried to play a pull. The ball touched an edge and was on its way back toward the left when Ben Foakes with his electric reflexes ran in the direction of the ball, before making a splendid dive to take a one-handed catch during the Surrey vs Yorkshire County Championship 2025 match. Bizarre! Fox Enters Field, Urinates Near Bag During Glamorgan vs Middlesex County Championship Division Two 2025 Match at Lord's Cricket Ground (Watch Video).

Catch By Ben Foakes To Dismiss Jonathan Tattersall:

OHH MY WORD, BEN FOAKES!! Foakes takes an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Tattersall for 8. Yorkshire 87/3 as Bairstow comes to the crease. 🤎 | #SurreyCricket pic.twitter.com/Y1H40x2Qg1 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)