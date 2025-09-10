The India national cricket team displayed a superb bowling performance after they bundled out the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team for just 57 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. Kuldeep Yadav bagged a fourth-wicket haul and all-rounder Shivam Dube scalped three wickets as Indian bowlers ran through the UAE batting attack. After bundling out for just 57 runs, the UAE registered the lowest total against Team India in T20Is, surpassing New Zealand's 66 all-out tally in 2023. This is also the second lowest in the T20I edition of the Asia Cup. 'Dirty Politics' Enraged Fans React On Social Media As Arshdeep Singh Fails to Find Place in Team India Playing XI During IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Lowest Total Against India in T20Is

Lowest Men's T20I totals against India 🇮🇳: 57/10 (13.1) by UAE 🇦🇪, 2025* 66/10 (12.1) by New Zealand 🇳🇿, 2023 70/10 (12.3) by Ireland 🍀, 2018 80/10 (14.4) by England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2012 81/9 (20) by UAE 🇦🇪, 2016#AsiaCup2025 — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) September 10, 2025

