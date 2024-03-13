After receiving his fitness certificate from NCA, Rishabh Pant has finally been able to join the Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2024. After the 2022 season ended, it was the first time Pant featured in a training session for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals shared a post on social media making the reunion emotion as their caption read,'662 Days Later...Day 1 in DC colours' alongside sharing Pant's picture batting in the nets. The picture went viral on social media in no time. Rishabh Pant Gives Funny Response To Fan's ‘Ye Dekh kr Wapis Car Chalane Jayega’ Reply On Delhi Capitals' Post.

Rishabh Pant Begins IPL 2024 Preparation

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)