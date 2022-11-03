AB de Villiers has returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2023. The Proteas great, one of the best-ever players to have donned the RCB jersey, was seen coming out of the airport in a video shared by the franchise on social media. RCB shared the video with the caption, "Ladies & Gentlemen, the super human is here and he’s telling you why. Welcome home, @ABdeVilliers17."

AB de Villiers Returns to RCB:

