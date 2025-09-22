India secured a dominant six-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. With it India have secured consecutive wins against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and they have moved one step closer towards qualification for the final. Indian opener Abhishek Sharma once again played a key role during the game as he scored an explosive half-century to propel India to a solid start during the chase. Due to his knock of 74 runs off 39 balls, he was awarded the player of the match award for the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Fans Chant 'Kohli, Kohli' at Haris Rauf Fielding Near Boundary Line, Pakistan Pacer Responds With Hands On Ear During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award

For his aggressive half-century in the chase, Abhishek Sharma wins the Player of the Match 🔥#TeamIndia kickstart the #Super4 stage with a resounding win ✅ Scoreboard ▶️ https://t.co/CNzDX2HKll#AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/GuKoAdAoGI — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2025

