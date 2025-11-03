Harmanpreet Kaur led India to their maiden ICC Women's World Cup victory as India defeated South Africa in the final by 52 runs. Harmanpreet took the catch to dismiss the last batter of South Africa and then she set off for a celebration. The members of the Indian cricket team celebrated following the memorable victory. Harmanpreet Kaur also shared a picture of the trophy in her bed on the next morning. Amid this, she also posed with the ICC Women's World Cup trophy in hand in front of the India Gate for photoshoot. Harmanpreet Kaur Uses Coffee Mug to do 'Cheers' With ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy Following India's Title Victory, Video Goes Viral.

Harmanpreet Kaur Poses With ICC Women's World Cup Trophy For Photoshoot

The one with the captain and the 🏆📸#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/bbOduSG3fV — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur Poses With the ICC Women's World Cup Trophy in Front of India Gate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

