Adani Group successfully bought the Ahmedabad franchise in the Women's Premier League (Women's IPL). According to BCCI's report, they made a huge bid of 1289 crores, which came out to be successful. And now as per Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, the Ahmedabad franchise of the Women's Premier League will be called Gujarat Giants. Adani Group Buys Ahmedabad Women’s Premier League Franchise, Shells Out INR 1289 Crore.

Ahmedabad Franchise To Be Called Gujarat Giants

The Ahmedabad franchise in #WPL will be called Gujarat Giants — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 25, 2023

Pranav Adani Confirms Name Of Ahmedabad Franchise

The Ahmedabad franchise of the Women's Premier League (#WPL) will be called Gujarat Giants. "I look forward to the Gujarat Giants standing out as the top team in this new, exciting league," says Pranav Adani -- Director, Adani Enterprises. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 25, 2023

