Adani Group's Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd has managed to win the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise of the Women's Premier League (Women's IPL). According to BCCI's statement, Adani Sportsline made a bid of 1289 crore which was the highest bid for any team in the league. Taking to Twitter, Adani Sportsline expressed their joy to be a part of the Women's Premier League. The women's Premier League is all set to start later this year. Royal Challengers Bangalore Successfully Buys Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Franchise, Shells Out INR 901 Crore.

Adani Group Buys Ahmedabad Women’s Premier League Franchise

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! 🚨 It gives us immense pride to announce that Adani Sportsline will be a part of the inaugural Women's Premier League. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KhfrIDCieC — Adani Sportsline (@AdaniSportsline) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)