Afghanistan and Bangladesh begin their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as they face off against each other in a warm-up match. The clash will be played on October 17, 2022 (Monday) at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. We bring you the AFG vs BAN warm-up match live score and commentary.

AFG 127/5 in 18 Overs, AFG Suffer Middle Order Collapse

Live- https://t.co/kLQBszc6XM Afghanistan are now 127/5 in 18 Overs Usman 7*(7) Nabi 10*(9)#AFGvBAN pic.twitter.com/pMD59mR0RF — BDCricTime Live Scores (@BdCricTimeLive) October 17, 2022

AFG 67/2 in 10 Overs, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Rebuild Innings

AFG 19/0 in 3 Overs, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Make Decent Start

🚨 Toss 🚨 Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. We are 19/0 after 3 overs, with @zazai_3 15* and @RGurbaz_21 1* batting for us. #AfghanAtalan | #T20WorldCup2022 | #AFGvBAN pic.twitter.com/p3jMbncKlM — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2022

AFG vs BAN Live Score

