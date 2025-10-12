Every sport demands blood, sweat, and tears. Rahmat Shah showcased every bit of his determination during AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 last evening, trying to bat with a torn calf muscle before being forced off the ground seated in a wheelchair, in never-before-seen scenes from a cricket stadium. Batting on 9, Shah, on the 12th ball of his innings, got hit on his left leg, which saw the batter lose his balance and fall. Already suffering a torn calf after attempting a quick single in the 14th over, which forced Shah to retreat to the dressing room, the 32-year-old attempted to stand up and walk in the 44th over, but the agony on his face displayed a different story as medics brought out a wheelchair for the batter to go off-field for the second time in the match as retired hurt. The ACB have confirmed that Shah has been ruled out of the ongoing AFG vs BAN ODI series 2025. Afghanistan Defeat Bangladesh by 81 Runs in 2nd ODI 2025; Rashid Khan's Five-Wicket Haul, Ibrahim Zadran's 95 Power AFG to Series Victory Over BAN

Rahmah Shah Goes Off-Field in a Wheelchair

Rahmat Shah reminded us what heroes are made of 🙌#AFGvBAN pic.twitter.com/Rn4ZVemS9Y — FanCode (@FanCode) October 11, 2025

