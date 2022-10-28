Another clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 has been abandoned due to the rains. The encounter between Afghanistan and Ireland at the MCG has been called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy showers. The teams will share a point as a result of the draw.

Group 1 clash between Afghanistan and Ireland has been abandoned due to persistent rain in Melbourne 🌧#T20WorldCup | #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/jhZAbWxuUW — ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022

