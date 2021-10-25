Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and chose to bat first against Scotland in the Group 2 Super 12 stage.

Toss Update: Captain @MohammadNabi007 won the toss and we are batting first pic.twitter.com/xjYhIsPkzi — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 25, 2021

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

