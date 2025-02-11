Ajinkya Rahane Hits 41st Century in First-Class Cricket, Achieves Feat During Haryana vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Quarter-Final

The right-hander has been in sublime form for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and showed his class once again. Such a performance is sure to grab the eyes of the selectors with India's tour of England coming up later this year.

Ajinkya Rahane Hits 41st Century in First-Class Cricket, Achieves Feat During Haryana vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Quarter-Final
Ajinkya Rahane in action (Photo credit: JioCinema)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 11, 2025 09:55 AM IST

Ajinkya Rahane continued to prove why he is a giant in domestic cricket as he struck his 41st century in First-Class cricket, during the Haryana vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal match at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, February 11. The Mumbai captain got to the mark off 160 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and helped Mumbai extend their lead over Haryana in the quarterfinal. Interestingly, the Mumbai vs Haryana match is also Ajinkya Rahane's 200th appearance in First-Class cricket. He eventually finished with 108 runs being dismissed by Anuj Thakral. Sunil Gavaskar Hopes India Cricket Team Players Turning Out in Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Becomes Habit Instead of Box-Ticking Exercise.

Ajinkya Rahane Scores 41st FC Century

