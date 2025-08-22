Mackay [Australia], August 22 (ANI): The South African Cricket Team has rested regular skipper Temba Bavuma for the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Mackay owing to the ongoing rehabilitation of his hamstring injury, as per the ICC.

In place of Bavuma, all-rounder Aiden Markram is leading the visitors in the second match of the ongoing series.

A statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA) said there were no serious concerns or no long-term issues regarding the top-order batter.

"This decision is part of his (Bavuma's) workload management, as he recovered from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the WTC Final in June," the statement from CSA said as quoted by ICC.

"Although he experienced no discomfort during the first ODI on Tuesday, the Proteas medical team recommended he be rested for the second match," the statement added.

The Proteas had won the toss and opted to bat in the second clash of the three-match tour, with Tony de Zorzi replacing Bavuma in the Proteas line-up. Senuran Muthusamy also comes in for Prenelan Subrayen as South Africa's second change to their XI.

Australia have also made one change to their XI for the second clash, with Xavier Bartlett replacing Ben Dwarshuis.

Bavuma was in splendid form in the ODI series opener, amassing a well-composed 65 off 74 deliveries as the Proteas raced to 296/8 from their 50-over quota and set up a 98-run win eventually, thanks to ICC No. 1-ranked ODI Bowler Keshav Maharaj's five-for.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

