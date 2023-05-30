Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 title. The right-hander had earlier announced that IPL 2023 would be his last prior to the final match, which was moved to the reserve day due to rain. Taking to social media, Rayudu penned a note stating, "It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket." Rayudu smashed 19 runs off eight balls to help CSK win a record-equalling fifth title. 'Great to Hold the Trophy for Sixth Time' Ambati Rayudu Reacts After CSK's IPL 2023 Victory, Poses With Trophy After His Last IPL Match.

Ambati Rayudu Announces Retirement from All Forms of Indian Cricket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)