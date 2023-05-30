What a way to sign off from the IPL! Ambati Rayudu indeed had one of the best finishes to his IPL career as he helped Chennai Super Kings lift the IPL 2023 title after beating Gujarat Titans in the final on Monday, May 29. The CSK batter hit 19 runs off only eight balls to provide some impetus to his team's innings before Ravindra Jadeja finished off proceedings. Taking to social media after winning a sixth IPL title as a player, Rayudu wrote, "It feels so great to finally hold the trophy for a sixth time..been a great night for csk and also me personally…" Prior to the final, the right-hander had announced it would be his final match in the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja Wins Hearts by Changing Instagram DP to Highlight Special Moment With MS Dhoni After CSK's IPL 2023 Title Win.

Ambati Rayudu Reacts After CSK's IPL 2023 Title Win

It feels so great to finally hold the trophy for a sixth time..been a great night for csk and also me personally… pic.twitter.com/Il5RNDGJwr — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 30, 2023

