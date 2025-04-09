Ever since his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news about reportedly dating RJ Mahvash, with whom the cricketer was seen attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final match between India and New Zealand. Now, Mahvash has shared an emotional message for Chahal, highlighting the importance of

supporting special people through thick and thin. Mahvash took to Instagram and shared photos after the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match, with a caption ending with 'We Are All Here for You.’ @yuzi_chahal, and also sneaked in a picture with the Punjab Kings spinner in her image dump. Interestingly, Chahal also replied to Mahvash and called the RJ his spine via a comment under the post. RJ Mahvash Slams 'Baseless' Speculations of Dating Yuzvendra Chahal Amid Indian Cricketer's Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma (See Instagram Story).

RJ Mahvash Shares Picture With Yuzvendra Chahal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

Check Yuzvendra Chahal's Comment

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment under RJ Mahvash's post.

