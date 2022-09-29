Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra took the internet by surprise as he obliged to a fan, who requested him for some money so that he could take out girlfriend on a date. Mishra had sent out a tweet praising Suresh Raina for his excellent fielding display during the Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal between India Legends and Australia Legends. The fan commented on the tweet where he asked for Rs 300, so that he could take out his girlfriend on a date. Another user asked him to send his UPI id and he did. And then, Mishra surprised one and all by actually sending him money, Rs 500 to be exact and sharing the screenshot of the successful payment, where he wrote. "Done, all the best for your date."

Amit Mishra Pays Money to Fan Wanting To Go on Date With Girlfriend:

