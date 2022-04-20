Another Delhi Capitals player has tested positive for COVID-19. An overseas player has returned a positive result in rapid testing ahead of the PBKS clash on Wednesday. RT-PCR test results are awaited.

An overseas player in the IPL team Delhi Capitals has been found positive in rapid testing. His RT-PCR awaited report is awaited. — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

