Andre Russell became the fastest player to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 23. The Caribbean all-rounder was in superb form as he struck the ball to all parts of the ground, hitting seven sixes in his 25-ball knock. Russell got to the mark in 97 innings, which is the fastest to do so on a list that includes the likes of Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, among others. Harshit Rana Blows Flying Kiss to Mayank Agarwal After Dismissing Him During KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Andre Russell Fastest to 200 IPL Sixes

