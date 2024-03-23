Harshit Rana blew a flying kiss to Mayank Agarwal after dismissing him during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23. The young pacer dug in a short ball and Agarwal hit it straight to Rinku Singh. As Agarwal walked back, Rana was spotted blowing a flying kiss on his face and the two subsequently glared at each other. The video of Rana giving a send-off to Agarwal has gone viral. Mayank Markande Pulls Off Superb Diving Catch To End Ramandeep Singh’s Explosive Innings During KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Harshit Rana Blows Flying Kiss to Mayank Agarwal

