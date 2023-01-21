After a good performance with the ball against Adelaide Strikers, Andrew Tye showcased some of his mischievous acts in the post-match presentation. Tye, during the post-match presentation, was spotted peeking out from behind an advertisement hoarding at the Adelaide Oval. Tye’s theatrics distracted his Perth Scorchers teammate David Payne who was involved in a post-match interview at that point of time. Payne, after finishing his interview, came up to Tye and said in a funny manner, “You are the most annoying bloke I have ever met." Shan Masood Wedding: Pakistan Batsman Ties Knot With Nische Khan, Check Nikah Ceremony Photos.

Andrew Tye’s Theatrics During BBL Post-Match Presentation Goes Viral

AJ Tye is this league's biggest troll 🤣#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/qAVNizZ8FU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2023

