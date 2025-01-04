Former India national cricket team off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has slammed an 'X' (formerly Twitter) user for criticising India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma for leaking the dressing room conversation. In reply, Harbhajan Singh shared a post on his handle 'X' where he threatened to reveal the source who is leaking the dressing room conversation. Rohit Sharma has 'opted out' of the fifth Test against the Australia cricket team at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The veteran cricketer has not made a single fifty in the three Tests he played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. ‘Main Jaanta Hun Kaun Bhaga Tha..’ Harbhajan Singh Responds After Fan Praises MS Dhoni’s Leadership over Rohit Sharma.

Harbhajan Singh Slams an 'X' User

U seems like getting the information from dressing room . Who is ur source ? Shall I say it ? I know who’s playing this dirty game by paying u guys to tweet about an Honest man https://t.co/GFNoc93lkK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2025

Harbhajan Singh's Cryptic Post

Apply this you will feel better 💐 pic.twitter.com/J08nobxYOG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2025

