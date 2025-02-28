Annabel Sutherland took a sensational catch to dismiss Amelia Kerr during Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025 on February 28. This happened in the 17th over of the innings bowled by Minnu Mani when the New Zealand and Mumbai Indians star attempted to pull the shot but ended up miscuing the shot. Annabel Sutherland ran in hard and came up with a dive, ensuring that she had her hands underneath the ball. Annabel Sutherland also ensured that the ball did not come out of her hands as she landed. WPL 2025: Georgia Voll To Replace Chamari Athapaththu in UP Warriorz Squad.

Watch Annabel Sutherland's Catch:

A #TATAWPL Classic 🤩 Annabel Sutherland plucks one out of thin air 😮 Is this the best catch of the season yet? 🤔 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/wVyWwYwJ0S #TATAWPL | #DCvMI | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/T8rzoMcRMf — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 28, 2025

