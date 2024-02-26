'Are You Ready' Ravi Ashwin Teases Kutty Story Episode On His YouTube Channel With Hanuma Vihari (See Post)

Hanuma Vihari sparked controversy when he revealed that political influence within the ACA has caused his captaincy to be removed as he had differences with one of his teammates. The matter got escalated pretty quickly with the accused cricketer KN Pruthviraj revealing the information as 'false' and Vihari being the one abusing and personally attacking him. Amdist that, Ravichandran Ashwin, moments after completing the series victory over England for Team India, teased a 'Kutty Story' episode with Hanuma Vihari on his YouTube channel. Hanuma Vihari Reveals Andhra Cricketers Want Him To Continue As Skipper, Shares Letter Written by Players to ACA After Alleging Political Interference in His Removal as Captain.

Ravi Ashwin Teases Kutty Story Episode On His YouTube Channel With Hanuma Vihari

Kutty stories with ash “ Vihari Garu “ Meeru ready unnara ???? @Hanumavihari — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2024

