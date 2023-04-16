Arjun Tendulkar's debut in the IPL 2023 for his team Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders has opened the doors for some unique father-son coincidences. Sachin Tendulkar's legacy in the Indian Premier League is big enough to embrace his son, who is in budding stage of his IPL career. This time as Arjun completes his first over, he registers another coincidence. Sachin Tendulkar also bowled his first over in IPL against KKR and conceded only 5 runs. Which is exactly the same as Arjun Tendulkar after his first over. Sachin's over came against KKR in 2009.

Father-Son Coincidence!

