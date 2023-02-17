Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has recently been in a controversy where he was allegedly assaulted by a few fans for selfie and he got involved in a physical altercation with those fans. A police case has also been filed with the police making a few arrests too. Amidst this, Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, supported Prithvi through a story shared on his Instagram handle. In the story, Arjun said Prithvi to stay strong and assured Prithvi that he will be with the Indian cricketer through good or bad times. Bhojpuri Actress Sapna Gill Arrested by Mumbai Police For Allegedly Attacking Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

Arjun Tendulkar Shows Support for Prithvi Shaw

Screenshot of Arjun Tendulkar's Instagram story (Photo Credits: Arjun Tendulkar/Instagram)

