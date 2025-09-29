Kuldeep Yadav starred for India in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan, where the spinner claimed a match-turning four-wicket haul, which ensured Suryakumar Yadav and Co chase down a par-score of 148. India’s victory sparked off player celebrations as Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh, in the midst of everything, found time to recreate the famous viral moment, ‘final match you perform what happening’. Singh took to his Instagram account and shared the viral video, where both players were seen enjoying themselves as India lifted the ninth Asia Cup title. The original video comes from a Bangladesh Premier League interview, where the presenter asked Andre Russell a question in broken English, which became an instant viral. Fans can check out Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav recreating a viral moment below. Rajasthan Royals Take Dig At Abrar Ahmed's Celebration, Share Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, and Others Ridiculing Pakistan Spinner's Style After India Win Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan (Watch Video).

Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav Recreate Viral Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

