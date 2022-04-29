Former Indian pacer and current head coach of Gujarat Titans (GT) Ashish Nehra turns 43. Nehra was born on April 29, 1979 in Delhi. Meanwhile, on his birthday, the GT head coach received birthday greetings from fans and colleagues.

Nehra ji, aane se aapke aaye bahar 💙😍#SeasonOfFirsts pic.twitter.com/kAqEXkWZk8 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 29, 2022

BCCI Tweets

1⃣6⃣4⃣ international matches 👌 2⃣3⃣5⃣ international wickets ☝️ 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆 Here's wishing former #TeamIndia pacer Ashish Nehra a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/69B8rrwcRx — BCCI (@BCCI) April 29, 2022

CSK Wish Their Former Player

To the man who entered our hearts Nehraaaa with his legendary spells! Super birthday to you Ashish Nehra! 💛#SuperBirthday #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/RBRvDrOjxt — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 29, 2022

Yuvraj Singh Tweets

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Nehra ji the great 😎👑 yoon hi muskurate raho 😁 and take @Gujarat_Titans to the end 🏆 lots of love brother ❤️ 🤗 #HappyBirthdayNehraJi pic.twitter.com/S5CydjeYAr — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)