Former Indian pacer and current head coach of Gujarat Titans (GT) Ashish Nehra turns 43. Nehra was born on April 29, 1979 in Delhi. Meanwhile, on his birthday, the GT head coach received birthday greetings from fans and colleagues.

BCCI Tweets

CSK Wish Their Former Player

Yuvraj Singh Tweets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)