Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar created moment of magic inside the field during the 1st ODI between Australia and England at Adelaide as he saved a six by his brilliant fielding effort near the boundary rope. Dawid Malan pulled a Pat Cummins length delivery straight towards mid-wicket. The ball was about to go over the boundary rope for a six, but Ashton Agar came out of nowhere to pluck the ball out of mid-air and throw it in to save four runs for his team. Watch the video of his brilliant fielding effort.

Ashton Agar Saves Six with Brilliant Fielding Effort

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)