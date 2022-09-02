The group stage match between India and Hong Kong at Asia Cup 2022 has witnessed many things beside cricket. The defending champions beat their opponents by 40 runs. After the match, all the cricketers of Hong Kong team paid a visit to India's dressing room to meet the Men in Blue and exchanged signed jerseys with each other. BCCI took to social media to share a video of the players' interaction.

Watch BCCI's Video:

Conversations to remember, memories to cherish and lessons for the taking! 👍 👍 Wholesome scenes in the #TeamIndia dressing room when Team Hong Kong came visiting. 👏 👏#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/GbwoLpvxlZ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)