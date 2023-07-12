BCCI and PCB have agreed to host the upcoming Asia Cup under Hybrid model. With the tournament set to be hosted under the hybrid model, the Asia Cup 2023 schedule is also all set to be released on upcoming Friday, July 14. PCB chief and BCCI secretary Jay Shah met in Durban to have discussion regarding the continental tournament. ‘We Won’t Send Our Team to ODI World Cup 2023 if India..’ Pakistan Sports Minister Ehsan Mazari Sends Warning Ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely to be Announced on July 14

Asia Cup schedule likely to be announced on 14th July. pic.twitter.com/aIBE6gzZTH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2023

