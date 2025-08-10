The Australia national cricket team are set to face the South Africa national cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, August 10. The AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 is being held at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The road to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has begun, and the three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa is crucial for both countries in order to build the squads for the mega tournament. Meanwhile, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first in the SA vs AUS 1st T20I 2025. Below are the playing XIs of both sides. Australia vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Series.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Details

South Africa have won the toss and elected to field first against Australia #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/ggT3sct9YX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 10, 2025

