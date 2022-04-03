Natalie Sciver is keeping England in the hunt for the 2022 Women's World Cup title in the final against Australia. The English batter scored a brilliant century in the chase of 357 runs and will be hoping to guide her team over the line.

A magnificent effort from the England star 🌟#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/Dx1AKziBGI — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2022

