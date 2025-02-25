The Group B clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between the Australia national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain on Tuesday. The continuous downpour didn't allow the toss to take place during the critical clash. Both nations shared one point each in the Group B points table. The AUS vs SA washed-out encounter in Rawalpindi became the first-ever Champions Trophy match where a game got abandoned without a toss. What Happens if AUS vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Rawalpindi? Here's How It Will Affect Australia and South Africa's Semi-Final Hopes.

Unique Milestone Achieved During AUS vs SA Match

The AUS-SA match is the FIRST TIME in Champions Trophy history where a match got abandoned without toss. pic.twitter.com/Kp13cp6peL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)