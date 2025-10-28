An Australian commentator broke down in tears after watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bat potentially for the last time in Australia during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 on October 25 in Sydney. It was an exhibition of a batting masterclass dished out by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they rolled back the clock with a sensational 168-run unbeaten partnership that helped India beat Australia by nine wickets for a consolation win in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. An Australian commentator was spotted in a video shared by SEN Cricket during their IND vs AUS live commentary and it showed him breaking down, overcome by emotions at watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action Down Under, potentially for one last time. Rohit Sharma's 'One Last Time' Post After Starring in IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series Triggers Retirement Talk on Social Media.

Aussie Commentator in Tears After Watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Bat Likely for Last Time in Australia

🗣️ “Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on their last night in Australia. Not even Mick Jagger and Keith Richards could have played it better.” - @GerardWhateley A night we’ll never forget in Sydney. Virat and Rohit sign off from these shores in style ❤️ #AUSvIND 🏏 pic.twitter.com/e7pDwdMVpM — SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) October 25, 2025

