Chris Green scalped an important wicket after he dismissed the dangerous Chris Lynn for just a couple of runs. Sydney Thunder's Chris Green took a stunning catch and dismissed the dangerous Adelaide Strikers' batter. Adelaide Strikers kicked off their innings on a negative note after a couple of wickets fell. But Chris Green took another wicket and put Adelaide Strikers in a tough situation. This match is the first BBL 2024-25 match for both teams and they will be looking for a positive start. Ben Dwarshuis Hits Huge 108M Six That Strikes Stadium Roof During Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Chris Green's Stunning Catch

Super catch!



Chris Green removes Chris Lynn with a superb take off his own bowling. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/CfI5tClZcv— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2024

