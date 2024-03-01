New Zealand's star batsman Kane Williamson got run out for the first time in 12 years in a Test match after he collided with his teammate Will Young in the middle of the pitch due to which he was unable to make it to the other end. Williamson hit the ball towards mid-off and ran towards the non-striker end, teammate Will Young was late to respond and was not looking in the right direction due to which this situation took place. Kane Williamson got run-out last time in 2012 in a Test match. NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Cameron Green’s Century Guides Australia at 279–9 at Stumps on Day 1.

Watch Video Here

The pressure is on New Zealand after Kane Williamson was run out - the first time in a Test Match since 2012 @BLACKCAPS v Australia: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/S9itasfaDg — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 1, 2024

