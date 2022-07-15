Pakistan captain Babar Azam took to Twitter and advised Virat Kohli to 'stay strong' as the Indian batsman is struggling to score big. Kohli has yet another poor outing with the bat as he was dismissed for just 16 runs in the second ODI against England at Lord's. Azam took to Twitter and wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli"

Here's Babar Azam's Tweet

