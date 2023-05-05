Babar Azam and his class in cricket unprecedented to all. A genuine run-machine with a hunger to score more and more against any bowling attack with a range of strokes under his belt makes him special among the specials. Now he achieves another feat of being the fastest batter by innings to complete 5000 runs in ODI cricket. He took only 97 innings to achieve the record.

Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Batsman To Reach 5000 Runs in ODI History

Fastest to 5000 runs in ODI history – Another record broken by Baadshah Babar! 👑 Fastest batsmen to 5000 ODI runs (innings): 97 – Babar Azam 🇵🇰 101 – Hashim Amla 🇿🇦 114 – Viv Richards 🏝️ 114 – Virat Kohli 🇮🇳 115 – David Warner 🇦🇺#PAKvNZ | #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/07KXEOVR7I — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) May 5, 2023

