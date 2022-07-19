Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was bowled round his legs by a sensational delivery from spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. Jayasuriya pitched his delivery outside the leg-stump and Azam, who did not offer any shot, saw the ball knock his middle stump. The right-hander remained stunned for a while on the pitch before walking off amidst huge Sri Lankan celebrations.

Watch Video:

Babar azam is bowled out tor 55 (104)#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/cVwN8EQ8uT — CricMadcap (@CricMadcap) July 19, 2022

