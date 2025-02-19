Babar Azam funny memes went viral on social media after the Pakistan national cricket team star was dismissed for 64 runs off 90 deliveries in the PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Karachi on February 19. The right-hander, who was replaced as the no 1 batter in ODIs by Shubman Gill earlier in the day, did not get any sort of momentum in his innings and played a slow knock while chasing 321 for Pakistan. Wickets fell at one end and he did ensure that he stayed at the crease but not being able to find the gaps on the field and also the boundaries eventually increased the pressure on him. He did get out in an attempt to break the shackles. After his dismissal, fans reacted with funny memes. Why Fakhar Zaman Did Not Open the Innings for Pakistan in PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Here's the Reason.

Haha

Hilarious

Funny

Man of the match pic.twitter.com/Ja1mCZkq7l — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) February 19, 2025

'Babar Azam After His Fifty Today'

Babar Azam scores 50 in 81 balls in a chase of 321#PakistanCricket #ChampionsTrophy #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/BQNbOI7YOV — Memes of WasseyPur (@MemesofBollywo1) February 19, 2025

If You Know You Know

Babar azam played selflish knock in important match and ghanta got out after playing like coward . He played for ranking . Fraudia 👑. #ChampionsTrophy #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/soRIYY8iTZ — kirat.13_ (@kirat8513) February 19, 2025

