Babar Azam had a difficult time with the bat as Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 19. The Pakistan national cricket team star has been struggling after being pushed to open the innings and it was another such display in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener. A lack of intent at the top of the order saw him consume many deliveries during the powerplay and that continued with him scoring his half-century off 81 balls. Babar Azam did hit some boundaries in his knock but managed to score 64 runs off 90 deliveries before perishing in an attempt to hit Mitchell Santner for a big shot in the 34th over of the run chase. PAK vs NZ Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan National Cricket Team Loses to New Zealand in First Match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Watch Babar Azam's Wicket Video:

